Despite having spent so many decades in the industry, trust Kajol to add a certain freshness to each character he portrays. But still, it is movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Gupt and My Name Is Khan that have left a lasting mark on the minds of the public. Today, when My Name Is Khan completes 10 years of its release, Kajol talks about a rather shocking incident that happened on the sets of Karan Johar’s movie.

While it has often been said that every time Kajol falls into the sets of his movie, the movie is a great success! While we thought it was an absurd myth, Ishq’s actress confirms the strange coincidence. Revealing that she had also fallen on the sets of My Name Is Khan, Kajol surprised us even more by saying that nobody on the sets even came to help her stand up!

KKajol about falling on the sets of my name is Khan: “No one came to help me because …”

Yes, that happened! Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol said: “It happened with this one too (she falling), and nobody came to help me, because while I fell, everyone laughed and congratulated each other. I want to say this: I was sitting on the steps only after I fell, and after five minutes, Mickey (Contractor, makeup artist) said: “Baby, I’ll help you.” I replied: “Don’t you think it’s disgusting, that for five minutes everyone clapped while I fell on my ass?”

Well, congratulations to the actress for being so sincere and honest about it. Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior directed by Om Raut. The film, produced by her husband Ajay Devgn, has become a resounding success at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is based on the life of the famous warrior Maratha, Tanhaji Malusre and presents Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol among others in crucial roles. Tanhaji released on January 10, 2020.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!