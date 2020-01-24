'No, not America': Thousands march in Iraq to demand that US forces leave

Thousands of protesters marched in Baghdad on Friday asking US troops to leave Iraq, in a show of anger over the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a leader of the Iraqi militia by the United States.

Moqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite cleric whose party won the largest number of seats in the 2018 parliamentary elections, had called a “one million men march” in the capital to pressure US forces to leave the country.

The march failed to attract the desired numbers, although tens of thousands of supporters of Sadr from Baghdad and the provinces of southern Iraq attended, before dispersing after a few hours.

Protesters chanted “No, not America” ​​and “Get out, occupants.”

Sadr, who has millions of followers, has long opposed all foreign interference in Iraq. His followers fought against US troops after the US-led invasion in 2003 to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein, and in recent years he has established close ties with Iran.

The clergyman joined the US condemnation choir from across the Iraqi political spectrum for the murder of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a militia leader aligned with Iran, on January 3.

1/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of Major General Qasem Soleimani during the final stage of the funeral processions, in his hometown Kerman. Soleimani was killed outside the Baghdad airport in an attack with drones ordered by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, which increased tensions with Iran, which has promised “severe revenge”

AFP through Getty Images

2/24 Tehran

The Iranian people carry a coffin of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Tehran

Khamenei official website through Reuters

03/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

The 62-year-old murder raised international concern over a new volatile, oil-rich war in the Middle East and shook the financial markets

AFP through Getty

24/4 Kerman – Final stage of the funeral processions

West Asia News Agency through Reuters

05/24 Tehran

The mourners filled the streets of Tehran for ceremonies in tribute to Soleimani, who led Iran’s operations in the Middle East as commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and died in an attack with US drones on January 3.

Iranian Supreme Leader Office / EPA

06/24 Kerman – Final stage of the funeral processions

AFP through Getty Images

7/24 Tehran

Iranians set a US and Israeli flag on fire during the funeral procession

AFP through Getty Images

8/24 Tehran

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, with Parliament President Ali Larijani, second left, and President Hassan Rouhani, third left, standing next to him as he directs a prayer on the coffins of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and the Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi. al-Muhandis at the University of Tehran

Khamenei.IR/AFP via Getty

24/09 Kerman – Final stage of the funeral processions

AP

10/24 Tehran

The Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the left, cries openly while directing a prayer on the coffin of Qassem Soleimani

AP

11/24 Tehran

Mourners holding posters of Qassem Soleimani

AP

12/24 Tehran

The coffins of Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by an attack with US drones are transported in a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in Enqelab-e-Eslami Square (Islamic Revolution)

AP

13/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

An Iranian duel holds a banner

AFP through Getty Images

14/24 Tehran

The center of Tehran stopped when the mourners flooded the Iranian capital

Khamenei.IR/AFP via Getty

15/24 Tehran

The former head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Mohamad Ali Jafari prays over the coffins of Qasem Soleimani and other victims during his funeral ceremony.

EPA

16/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

AFP through Getty Images

17/24 Tehran

EPA

18/24 Tehran

EPA

19/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

West Asia News Agency through Reuters

20/24 Tehran

Khamenei official website through Reuters

21/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

AFP through Getty Images

22/24 Kerman – Final stage of funeral processions

West Asia News Agency through Reuters

23/24 Tehran

Maxar Technologies / AP satellite image

24/24 Tehran

EPA

In response to the public protest, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution that urges the government to expel foreign troops from the country. Kurdish lawmakers and most Sunnis boycotted the vote.

There are currently around 5,200 US soldiers in Iraq, where they help train and assist Iraqi forces in the fight against Isis. Washington has reacted coldly to suggestions that he withdraw from the country and, on the other hand, has increased his general presence of troops in the region to counter what he says is a growing threat from Iran.

In a statement on Friday, Sadr issued a list of conditions for the US military presence in Iraq. The list includes the cancellation of existing security agreements, the closure of US military bases. UU., The end of the work of US security companies and the closure of access to Iraqi airspace.

If the conditions are met, according to the statement, “the resistance will be temporarily halted until the last soldier leaves Iraq,” said the cleric, referring to US troops.

“The US forces should leave,” an 18-year-old protester, Amer Saad, told the Associated Press. “I am ready to fight the Americans if Moqtada al-Sadr asks us.”

The protest comes amid a separate anti-government movement of several months across the country that has called for an end to all foreign interference in Iraq, both American and Iranian, and the overthrow of the country’s corrupt political elite.

The Iraqi government, along with Iran-backed militia groups, have taken strong measures against the protests, killing more than 600 people since October. Rights groups have documented the use of real ammunition against protesters, as well as intimidation, arrest and kidnapping.

In just two days this week, 10 people were killed in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala and Diyala, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

“This worrisome evidence indicates that Iraqi security forces have resumed their lethal campaign of repression against protesters who are simply exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” said Lynn Maalouf, director of research at Amnesty International for the East Medium.

“This latest escalation is a clear indication that the Iraqi authorities have no intention of genuinely ending these serious violations.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran have skyrocketed since the murder of Soleimani by a United States drone attack. As head of the Quds Force of Iran, the general was responsible for the foreign operations of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Its main mission was to build a “resistance axis” of Shiite representatives that would project Iran’s regional power and act as an accountant for American and Israeli power in the Middle East.

Iran responded to the murder by firing a barrage of missiles at US military bases in Iraq, and promised to force US troops to leave the region.

The current tensions are rooted in a decision by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to withdraw from the internationally negotiated nuclear agreement and impose severe sanctions on Tehran.

Since then, Iran has reduced its commitments to the agreement and moved further away after the murder of Soleimani, announcing that it would ignore all the limitations to enrich uranium established in the pact.

