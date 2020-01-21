A select group of the richest and most powerful people in the world is gathering in an alpine city to have champagne and chat. But what began almost 50 years ago as an exclusive business club is increasingly joined by scientists and activists willing to call attention to the environmental crises facing the entire world.

At first glance, the World Economic Forum (EMF), an NGO that organizes the dazzling annual event in Davos, Switzerland, seems to be preparing for the reality of the situation.

The key theme of this year’s event is sustainability and is promoted as “carbon neutral” thanks to a range of schemes to offset emissions.

Environmental and climate concerns were for the first time the most important in their annual global risk report, and it was considered that the failure of climate action had the greatest potential impact on the global economy.

“This is the year that world leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and revitalize our cooperation systems, not only for a short-term benefit but also to address our deep-rooted risks,” wrote the president of WEF, Borge Brende, in a prologue.

But with much of their influential list of guests arriving by private jet, and global emissions continue to rise relentlessly, activists want to challenge attendees to act based on their wealth and connections.

He will appear in Davos alongside business, financial, political and celebrity leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who in 2019 delivered a scorching speech attacking attendees for their role in the climate crisis.

1/20 Athens, Greece

In this decade, humans have become increasingly aware of climate change. Ask leaders to echo around the world as the signs of a changing climate become increasingly difficult to ignore

AFP / Getty

2/20 California

Fierce forest fires have broken out in numerous countries. The damage caused is unprecedented: 103 people died in forest fires last year in California, one of the best prepared and best equipped places to fight such fires in the world

Getty

03/20 Redding, California

Entire cities have been razed. The cities of Redding and Paradise in California were virtually eliminated in the 2018 season

AP

4/20 Athens, Greece

While forest fires in Greece (pictured), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have caused infrastructure chaos, economies and cost lives

AFP / Getty

5/20 Carlisle, England

In Britain, floods have become commonplace. Extreme rains in Carlisle in the winter of 2015 saw the previous record flood level eclipsed by two feet

AFP / Getty

6/20 Hebden Bridge, England

The Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has repeatedly flooded in the last decade, and the worst will come on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith of Climate Visuals, an organization focused on improving the way climate change is represented in the media He says: “Extreme weather and flooding has become increasingly frequent due to climate change. An increase in the severity and distribution of press images, reports and media coverage across the country has located the problem. increased our emotions, perception and personalized the effects and dangers of climate change. “

Getty

7/20 Somerset, England

In western Somerset, flooding in 2013 caused entire villages to be cut and isolated for weeks.

Getty

8/20 Dumfries, Scotland

“In the summer of 2012, heavy rain flooded more than 8,000 properties. In 2013, storms and coastal swells catastrophically combined with elevated sea levels, while in December 2015, it was the wettest month ever recorded. major flood events continued during the decade with the UK government declaring floods as one of the nation’s main threats in 2017, “says Smith of Climate Visuals

Getty

9/20 London, England

The weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The ‘Beast of the East’ that arrived in February 2018 brought extraordinarily cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (pictured), where the bustle of the city tends to mean that the snow does not even settle, was covered in centimeters of snow per day.

Pennsylvania

10/20 London, England

Months after the cold wave, a heat wave hit Britain, turning the normally luxurious green of England’s parks in summer into a dry brown for weeks.

AFP / Getty

11/20 New South Wales, Australia

Worsening droughts in many countries have been disastrous for crop yields and have threatened livestock. In Australia, where a brutal drought persisted for months last year, farmers have suffered mental health problems due to the threat to their livelihoods.

Reuters

12/20 Tonle Sap, Cambodia

Even climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognize the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. More than a million people depend on Tonle Sap’s water for work and replacement, but, as Mr. Clarkson saw, a drought has severely reduced the water level.

Carlo Frem / Amazon

13/20 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In reaction to these heralds of climate destruction, some humans have taken steps to counter the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted 350 million trees in a single day.

AFP / Getty

14/20 Morocco

Morocco has embarked on the most ambitious solar energy scheme in the world, recently completing a solar plant the size of San Francisco.

AFP / Getty

15/20 London, England

Electric cars are taking off as a viable alternative to vehicles that burn fossil fuels and major cities around the world are adding charging points to accommodate

AFP / Getty

16/20 Purmerend, The Netherlands

Cities around the world are also adopting cycling, as a clean (and healthy) mode of transportation. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bicycles that outnumber people

Jeroen Much / Andras Schuh

17/20 Xiamen, China

Cycling infrastructure is taking over cities around the world, hoping to reduce society’s dependence on polluting vehicles.

Ma Weiwei

18/20 Chennai, India

Despite the positive steps that are being taken, humans continue to have a tremendously adverse effect on the climate. There have been numerous major oil spills in this decade, the most notable was the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010

AFP / Getty

19/20 Amazon rainforest, Brazil

More recently, large areas of the Amazon rainforest were set on fire by people to clear land for agriculture.

AFP / Getty

20/20 California

This decade may have seen horrors, but it has led to the understanding that the next decade must see changes for human life to continue

Getty

This year, she and other young climate activists will demand the immediate end of all investments and subsidies for fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

Micah White, who co-created Occupy Wall Street, went from protesting outside Davos to working inside her. When writing for the WEF, White said he is “more aware than ever that this type of interaction is always a risk.” It is not only a risk to reputation, but also a risk that collaboration leads to neutralization. ”

But he argues that the forum has a long history of social commitment and concludes that the “landscape of power has changed substantially” in recent years, with activists and elites who now need each other to address the existential problems facing humanity.

Not everyone agrees with this approach. A coalition of grassroots climate activists began a 50-day, three-day march over the Swiss Alps to Davos on Sunday morning. They plan to tell the CEOs and other attendees of the meeting, whom they consider “responsible for the climate catastrophe,” that it is time to resign.

Hannes Blaser, who joined the walk as part of the direct action group Extinction Rebellion, says there has been a history of violent protests against the FEM, but this year activists will “keep calm.”

“It is important to go there, show them that it doesn’t matter what we will be there. They say on their homepage:” We take care of our stakeholders. “So that’s fine, the stakeholders will go to Davos and say they are not happy.”

Blaser expects thousands of people to join the demonstration march, which will not enter the conference venue and does not have official permission to go to Davos in the last leg. “But we will do it anyway. We are in an emergency with the climate crisis and the 100 corporations responsible for 71 percent of CO2 emissions are there. ”

Others plan to keep a distance too. For the fourth consecutive year, a group of Arctic scientists is camping in a research tent at freezing temperatures just down the road from the elegant Davos Congress Center. They will be joined by Arctic Basecamp by young climate activists from Brazil, China, Greenland, the Marshall Islands, Uganda and the United States.

“We want to talk about science to power and show the evidence base to make urgent decisions about climate change,” says Professor Gail Whiteman, director of the Pentland Center for Business Sustainability at Lancaster University, who established the camp in 2017. “The reason it is great for us to camp is that this is how many of the field researchers do science.”

Over the past decade, he has seen a dramatic change in the seriousness with which the business world is taking evidence of climate change. “I do not see the setback in science that we could have had 10, 15 years ago. I am not saying that everyone agrees with the solutions, or how fast they have to leave the dependence on fossil fuels, but there is a complete difference “.

This year, many representatives of the investment industry will visit the camp, and Mrs. Whiteman herself is scheduled to speak at WEF-led sessions.

But she wants to maintain a “progressive advantage,” which means keeping physically separated from the main conference venue. “We always want to have the tent and be outside. It’s about science, it’s not about trying to meet celebrities for us. “

Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan also has one foot in both fields. She should talk to the protesters at the end of her walk. But he also attends the congress center for panels on green growth, climate justice and plastic waste.

Compared to the highly political international climate summit, which ended in disappointment in Madrid in December, Ms. Morgan describes Davos as “going to a lion’s den.”

“We discuss each year whether or not to go and it is a valid question. Once you’re in that space, you can’t be so activist except in the way you involve people. But I think if you are an organization that wants to tell the truth to power, it is an opportunity to do so. “

While the growing public pressure and evidence of extreme events such as Australian forest fires have forced organizations like the FEM to talk about the weather, Ms. Morgan has not yet seen “any kind of appropriate response.”

“Planting trees is not at the same level as if all Davos bankers were made to commit to eliminating fossil fuels. That is still a great disconnection. “

However, Morgan believes that the relationship between Davos’ elite and activists will likely remain antagonistic. “The West represents a system that is deeply inequitable and is more part of the problem than the solution, even if they talk about wanting to make the world a better place. And I think that civil society in the last 50 years has always tried to challenge it. ”

