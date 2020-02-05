No joke: the police rush to rescue the child in need, but it turns out to be a goat

The Ottawa police were surprised when they rushed to rescue a child in need but found a goat instead.

On January 27, the police received a report from a child asking for help in the rural forests of the city. When they searched the area, they heard no screams and they saw no child.

The police then checked with the neighborhood to see that no child from the area was wrong.

In one of the houses, after the mother confirmed that all their children were responsible, the father said that a screaming goat often resembled that of a child crying for help.

The patriarch, who is also a farmer, said that one of his goats yelled back a while.

To end the search, the police went looking for the goats when they discovered that one of them had stuck his head in a fence.

According to CBC, the Ottawa police have released a statement: “Put aside, the police remind residents to immediately report suspicious activity so we can check it. It is always better to be safe than sorry. ”

Ottawa Citizen has shared the news on Twitter.

ICYMI | The police in search of a child who called for help in rural western Ottawa found the real perpetrator: a screaming goat with its head in a fence. https://t.co/z5fIGaq0JX pic.twitter.com/wrOG9BHjZt

– CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) 4 February 2020

People were amused by the news on Twitter.

Ah, poor thing, I hope he’s doing well

– (@flutterpolitely) 4 February 2020

I read somewhere that cats had developed their “meows” to sound like babies crying to get attention, maybe this is a case of goat evolution. Smart goat.

– NilesMiles (@NilesMiles) 4 February 2020

Great that the resident became involved

– Kimberleigh (@ mayorkimbo) 3 February 2020

But it was only a child.

– ѕpꙬᶯᶵᶛᶼᶼ (@spoontazz) 3 February 2020

