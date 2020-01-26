No Indian in China affected by a coronavirus epidemic, says MEA Raveesh Kumar

New Delhi: The Department of External Affairs said on Sunday that no Indian in China has yet been affected by the coronavirus epidemic and that the Beijing Embassy is in close contact with all Indians, including students, in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei Province.

The death toll from the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday, with confirmed cases of viral disease reaching 2,008, including 23 from abroad.

The pneumonia epidemic was first reported in Wuhan city, central Hubei province, in December 2019. The city of 11 million people has been quarantined since Thursday – nobody has been allowed to leave as the government attempts to contain its spread.

Outside Wuhan, 12 other cities have been completely sealed by Chinese authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is monitoring the situation closely, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

“We are also working in close coordination with the Chinese authorities. For the moment, we understand that no Indian citizen has been affected by the epidemic and that food and water are available to them”, said tweeted Kumar.

He said the Indian Embassy in China has also set up three hotlines to respond to the concerns of Indians in that country.

“Our embassy in Beijing is in close contact with Indian citizens, including students, to assist, including on possible travel options outside of Hubei province,” said AEM spokesperson. in another tweet.

He said the Indian embassy and consulates general in China are working with the Chinese authorities to try to facilitate Indian citizens caught in these “difficult circumstances”.

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly monitoring the health and well-being of Indians in China.

