The Supreme Court has given a ‘general suspension’ to the NCLAT order, said the company’s Executive Director and Managing Director, Rajesh Gopinathan.

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:51 PM IST

Mumbai: India’s largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said Friday that it sees no impact on the Court of Appeals ruling of the Law on National Societies that eliminates N Chandrasekaran as president.

“Absolutely not, and as you know, the matter has been referred to the SC. The company has also appealed, and the SC has granted a general suspension and we don’t see any impact on the company for that,” he said when asked. on the impact of the NCLAT order that Chandrasekaran eliminates.

He reiterated again that the company is not worried about legal battles.

It should be noted that the company, which is generally among the first to report their numbers, had to delay its board meeting to consider the performance of the December quarter until it obtained relief from the SC in the NCLAT order last week.

The NCLAT had ruled last month that the meeting at which Cyrus Mistry was removed as president of Tata Sons, the company holding the diversified group, was illegal and ordered his reinstatement.

Chandrasekaran had succeeded Mistry as president of Tata Sons after one of the biggest corporate battles.

