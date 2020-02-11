No impact from push from central leadership while BJP again ends in one figure in Delhi

New Delhi: Two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, almost 50 public meetings and roadshows by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, nearly 30 public meetings by party president JP Nadda, and even campaigns by various members of parliament could not turn the fortunes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) stormed to power again in Delhi on Tuesday.

The AAP won 62 seats with an overall vote share of nearly 54%, roughly the same as the party led by Arvind Kejriwal during the 2015 elections. The BJP was reduced to just eight seats in the 70-seat assembly, which is an improvement on the 2015 count, but not what the saffron party might have expected after a high campaign. The congress could not open its account with all the candidates, except three, who lost their deposits.

Apart from Modi, Shah and Nadda, Union ministers such as Smriti Irani delivered more than 25 rallies, Rajnath Singh 12 rallies and Nitin Gadkari pronounced 10 rallies in Delhi for the BJP.

Among the BJP ministers, Yogtar Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh addressed more than 15 meetings in Delhi, while Himachal Pradesh’s Jairam Thakur, Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand and Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar also delivered a few speeches.

Former Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh, 2003-2018) and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra, 2014-2019) also campaigned for the BJP.

Similarly, Manoj Tiwari State Party president has held more than 70 public meetings and road shows, with the exception of nearly 200 party members campaigning in the capital.

In total, the BJP had listed 40 leaders as its “star campaigners” prior to the polls. Foreign Minister Anurag Thakur and West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh were later removed from the list by the election committee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Despite the campaign, which was mainly about nationalism and protests against the anti-citizenship change at Shaheen Bagh, the BJP failed to significantly improve its chair count, even though it won more votes than in 2015.

More importantly, AAPs Amanatullah Khan won over Okhla, the seat under which Shaheen Bagh falls, with a margin of more than 90,000 votes – the highest in the city.

Even prominent candidates from the BJP members are losing, including Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, Rajiv Babbar from Tilak Nagar, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar and Kapil Mishra from the Model Town constituency.

