No, George Lucas is not affiliated with the Cassian Andor series of Disney Plus

Star Wars maker George Lucas is not working on the Cassian Andor series for the Disney Plus streaming service.

Earlier this week, a rumor began to circulate that George Lucas would retire to executive products and write the Cassian Andor series for Disney Plus. The rumor was initially far-fetched when George Lucas formally abandoned the franchise in 2012 almost ten years ago when he sold Star Wars to Disney. Since the medium-term reception of the Disney Star Wars films, certain fans have been shouting at George Lucas to return to the franchise he created.

Although fans may have been happy to see George Lucas step back into artistic mode, it has been confirmed that he will not be part of the creative team for the Cassian Andor series on Disney Plus. Clayton Sandell, an ABC correspondent, went to Twitter to dispel the rumor that the Cassian Andor series on Disney Plus would add George Lucas to his creative selection.

CHECKING FACTS: No, George Lucas will NOT return to write / produce / direct the Cassian Andor series for Disney +. Yes, I am ashamed to say that I have checked it in and hindered actual sources. This was the Friday edition of Debunking Ridiculous Star Wars Clickbait Rumors. Like you were.

– Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) 8 February 2020

If you investigate the rumor further, you might wonder why George Lucas would work on the Cassian Andor series when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney Plus is exactly on the table. George Lucas had nothing to do with Cassian Andor or Rogue One, so it would be a strange choice for him to help with the Disney Plus series. It would certainly still be great to see George Lucas return to the franchise that he turned into a commercial beast, but that is unlikely to happen.

The Cassian Andor series with Diego Luna will start filming this year and is scheduled to appear on the Disnsey Plus streaming service sometime next year. The Cassian Andor series will serve as a prequel to the character of Diego Luna. The Disney Plus series also includes fan-favorite droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk.

Here is the official synopsis for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the stand-alone films from Star Wars, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, a whole new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes group together on a mission to steal plans to the Death Star, the empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This important event in the Star Wars timeline brings ordinary people together who choose to do extraordinary things, and thereby become part of something bigger than themselves.

Directed by Gareth Edwards from a script co-written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy based on a story by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now available on Digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD, while the Cassian Andor prequel series from Diego Luna is expected to be released on Disney Plus in 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

