No funds for the new development of BDD chawls

Mumbai: The renovation of the ambitious Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) was delayed for financial reasons, housing minister Jitendra Awhad confirmed to the Free Press Journal. In order to be able to finance the largest housing project, the ministry is seeking help from foreign direct investors. Investors from different countries, including Canada and the United States, have already approached them, he added.

Interestingly, the Prince of Dubai and the owner of Emaar Real Estate, a global real estate developer, will be visiting Mumbai in a month. The prince expressed interest in investing in the city’s housing. This will help revitalize the real estate sector, said Awhad.

The previous government of the saffron party broke ground in April 2017 and officially announced the eagerly awaited redevelopment of the BDD claws, which are located in three prominent locations: N.M. Joshi Marg, Naigaon and Worli. However, the civil work of the project has not yet started. According to the original plan, MHADA, the node agency that is carrying out the BDD Chawl renovation project, should begin construction work for the rehabilitation building. After completion, construction work on the salable house should begin. It is planned to sell the houses under construction and complete the remaining project work, but the plan does not work, an official confirmed.

The state housing agency is currently trying to convince the tenants to support the renovation project. The appointment of well-known developers – TATA, Shapoorji Pallonji and L & T – for the 206 BDD chawls on 92 acres has already been completed, including 120 in Worli, 32 in NM Joshi Marg, 42 in Naigao and 12 in Worli. The estimated total cost of the project is approximately 17,000 rupees.