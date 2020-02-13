No female representation in Arvind Kejriwal’s new cabinet?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Assembly polls and bagged 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats, while the BJP won the remaining eight seats.

However, Arvind Kejriwal’s new cabinet will again not have a female representative. The chief minister is likely to keep all six incumbent ministers, top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Wednesday.

There was speculation about the addition of Oxford-trained Atishi to the new cabinet along with Raghav Chadha, a prominent young face of the party.

Atishi, who lost Lok Sabha’s polls to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, won the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls. Raghav Chadha won the seat from Rajinder Nagar.

Sources told PTI, however, that the AAP chief would probably not tinker with the existing combination and would keep all incumbent ministers.

At a press conference, senior AAP chairman Manish Sisodia said that all cabinet ministers of the new government will take an oath with Kejriwal.

“Aam Aadmi’s party leader believes it is best to keep ministers in the outgoing dispensation whose works the party won in a second term,” said a source.

In addition to Kejriwal and Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot are other members of the outgoing cabinet.

While the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Sisodia had the portfolios for education, finance, tourism, women’s and children’s development, Jain took care of the functioning of the PWD, Health and Industry departments.

In the outgoing cabinet, Gopal Rai was the Minister of Labor, Rajendra Pal Gautam the Minister of Social Affairs, Hussain the Minister of Food and Civil Service and Gahlot the Minister of Transport.

Chadha and Atishi will play a bigger role in the party in the future, and they could also face charges against some government-led bodies, an AAP official said.

“They played an important role in strengthening the party. Both contributed to the Delhi government in different roles as advisors before being deposed by the vice governor citing their illegal appointment,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 16 in Ramlila Maidan. AAP chief Gopal Rai said Thursday that only people from Delhi will be invited to the ceremony of the Delhi cabinet and designated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Only the people of Delhi are invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Prime ministers of other states or leaders of other parties are not invited,” Gopal Rai told ANI.

(With contributions from agencies)

