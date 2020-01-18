No evidence of religious persecution: head of the BJP

New Delhi: “There can be no evidence of religious persecution,” said the most recognized and influential BJP leader in the northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma, prompting speculation as to whether he had dethroned “persecution” religious “and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, the northeast BJP strategist and NEDA official said: “We cannot decide how a person should prove that they are being religiously persecuted. If we have this rule, we will have to go to Bangladesh and get from a police station that he was religiously persecuted. Why will a police station in Bangladesh do this, why will Bangladesh give such a document? “

Does this therefore mean that it will no longer be necessary to prove that the “religious persecution” mentioned in the disputed citizenship law will no longer be necessary? Actually no.

Sarma explained: “However, the Indian government has an internal procedure in the back office and its agencies will assess whether a particular candidate was there at the place he mentions. Rules for CAA are being developed. The state government has had discussions with And once the rules are ready, the state government will be able to remove the misconceptions about the number of people who would get citizenship. “

However, the Minister of Assam did not specify what he meant by “internal procedure in the back office”.

CAA makes it easier for non-Muslim immigrants facing religious persecution in the Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to become Indian citizens and reduces the number of stipulated years spent in India to apply for citizenship.

Sarma’s comment has given ammunition to the opposition to assert that the intended intention to introduce the legislation has never been the same as its real reality.

