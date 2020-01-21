No, election fraud is not the biggest threat to democracy - Mother Jones

Nearly a quarter of Americans believe that the biggest threat to safe elections is election fraud, according to a new NPR poll.

But despite President Donald Trump’s false assertion that “millions of people … voted illegally”, election fraud almost never occurs in the 2016 presidential election. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, an individual is more likely to be struck by lightning than pretend to be another in the election. When the 2016 Washington Post reviewed the election, only four cases of election fraud were documented.

Still, the myth of electoral fraud drives suppression of voters, who according to the NPR see 16 percent of Americans as the greatest threat to the election. Supported by the misconception that many voters had to go to polling stations and hand in ballots with false identities, many states have passed tough electoral law that disproportionately low-income Americans and colored Americans are prevented from voting. As mother Jones voting reporter Ari Berman wrote in 2017, these laws may have left Trump to choose:

According to a comprehensive study by MIT political scientist Charles Stewart, an estimated 16 million people – 12 percent of all voters – had at least one voting problem in 2016. Stewart estimates that more than 1 million votes have been lost because people have come across things like ID laws, long queues for polls, and trouble registering. Trump won the election with a total of 78,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The issue for which the President of the United States is now being impeached is even weaker among voters: foreign interference in our elections.

New NPR polls show that nearly 1/4 of Americans believe that electoral fraud is the greatest threat to the American election. This is evidence of how successfully the Republicans have dealt with it in the past two decades. There is no evidence that electoral fraud is widespread. Http://t.co/hX5tWLWlOw pic.twitter.com/yoeRH5mrPI

– Sam Levine (@srl), January 21, 2020