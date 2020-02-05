No charge after fatal gunshots by Roanoke officers

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR News) – The official who was involved in a fatal shootout in October 2019 is not indicted, according to the Roanoke Commonwealth City Law Office.

The Virginia State Police investigated the death of Chase Austin, the

He died on October 16, 2019, after being shot by the Roanoke police officer.

The Commonwealth law firm reviewed the facts of the investigation and found that there was no likely reason to believe that a crime had been committed.

The decision applies only to the criminal law aspect of this investigation, and the Commonwealth law firm states that anyone who has been injured has the opportunity to take civil law action that is available to them.







