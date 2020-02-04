No change of location due to abuse of husband whose wife is missing News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The child abuse process of a man from Missouri calling prosecutors the chief suspect in the disappearance of his Chinese wife will remain in Boone County, but the jury will be chosen in another county, a court judge has decided.

Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled Monday that the jury will be chosen for the Joseph Elledge trial outside Central Missouri. Elledge’s lawyer, who lives in Columbia, sought another location due to extensive media coverage of Elledge’s wife’s disappearance.

No charges were filed in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, who has not been seen since 8 October.

At Monday’s hearing, Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight said evidence in the child abuse and threat case would prove why Elledge is a primary suspect in his wife’s disappearance, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

Elledge is accused of beating their 1-year-old daughter. He is confronted with three counts of child abuse. Jacobs postponed a decision on a request to withdraw one of the charges.

A trial is planned for February 25 in Boone County.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.