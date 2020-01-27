Best stories

No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Riverside County, according to a county health official.

“It is understandable that residents of Riverside County are concerned about all the media reports of the growing number of cases, but I want the community to know that everything is being done to prevent the disease from spreading here,” said the Dr. Cameron, Riverside County Public Health Officer. Kaiser via the press release. “At this time, we have no evidence that these people have had contact in Riverside County during the period they were contagious.”

Cases have been confirmed elsewhere in Southland, with one case each for Los Angeles County and Orange County.

According to Dr. Kaiser, the Department of Public Health is working with schools, hospitals and the emergency medical system to ensure that the coordinated response will be prompt and consistent if a case is confirmed.

“We will be ready if we get one,” he said.

The incubation period for the virus appears to be around two weeks, according to Kaiser.

Tuesday, Kaiser will provide an update on the coronavirus to the Riverside County Supervisory Board at its weekly meeting.

Kaiser went on to mention that the county was treating coronavirus with an emergency similar to the SARS virus in 2002. SARS is also a coronavirus.

Health info