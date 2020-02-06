No break, but gaps in the US-Iraq military alliance

BAGHDAD – A new watchtower rose above an American military base in northern Iraq, and cranes lifted large concrete slabs to reinforce the barricades in reinforced protection. The danger, soldiers said, did not come from the constellation of militant sleeping cells embedded in the landscape, but farther away in Iran.

US troops in Iraq are wary of retaliation by Iran or its Shiite militia allies since the US last month killed the Iranian top general in Iraq with an air raid in Baghdad. The January 3 strike also led to a wave of indignation under Iraq’s Shiite leadership and increased demand for US troops to leave the country.

Since then, Iraqi leaders have scaled back the saber-rattling rhetoric. But behind closed doors, bitterness has poisoned cooperation. The government told the Iraqi army not to seek US assistance in operations against the Islamic State Group, two senior Iraqi military officials told The Associated Press – a sign that authorities are seriously reconsidering the strategic relationship.

At stake are vital US-supplied weapons, military technologies, and airplanes that have been key in the fight against the threat from Islamic State militants trying to make a comeback in northern and western Iraq. The prospect of losing that help is one reason why Iraqi politicians have cooled down their demands for US forces to leave immediately. Senior Iraqi military officials are opposed to a withdrawal.

“For us, the American presence is like the electricity network in a home,” said a brigadier general stationed in Western Iraq, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. “If the light is switched off, the whole place becomes dark.”

In the aftermath of the American strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militia commander, the Iraqi parliament adopted a non-binding resolution that forced the government to eliminate the Americans. Tens of thousands marched in an anti-US. collection inspired by a radical clergyman, while Iraq’s outgoing prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, openly stated that the troops should leave.

After the strike, American troops had to stop joint operations with the Iraqi army against IS, a break that would last three weeks. In the meantime, US troops strengthened bases against possible retribution by Iran or Iraqi Shiite militias – such as the new tower and reinforced barricades on a base recently visited by the AP in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.

Approximately 5,200 US soldiers are stationed on Iraqi bases to support local forces fighting IS militants, part of a larger international coalition at the invitation of the Iraqi government in 2014.

But since then, Western officials have said that the Iraqi authorities have not taken concrete measures to speed up a withdrawal plan.

“I would say with virtually all Shiite political party leaders that behind closed doors and in closed meetings there has been a much more cautious approach to how they deal with this and a desire on their part to maintain a relationship and a coalition partnership that they consider essential for Iraq, “said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

In a cabinet session, Abdul-Mahdi said it was up to the next government to go through Parliament’s resolution. Designated Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi, a former Minister of Communications, has not announced his policy.

Western diplomats were told that Iraq had set up a committee to study the issue of US presence of troops in Iraq, but two Iraqi officials said Abdul-Mahdi had not made an official sign to formally set up such a committee. James Jeffrey, special envoy for the global coalition to defeat IS, said, speaking about the committee, “there has been no real involvement,” in comments to reporters in Washington on January 23.

Washington has responded to Iraq’s requests to initiate troop withdrawals with blunt refusal, and even impending sanctions that could paralyze the Iraqi economy.

Instead of insisting directly on US withdrawal, the Iraqi government seems to be quietly distancing itself from the ground. Although the US has announced that joint operations against IS have resumed, Iraq is unclear. The Iraqi army announced the end of the break on January 30, but a military spokesperson has withdrawn the claim for comments on state television. No clarification followed. In January, US officials said at least twice that they expected the break to be lifted immediately.

Two Iraqi military officials and a militia commander said this week that the government had told its soldiers not to seek help from the US-led coalition in anti-IS operations and to minimize cooperation. The three spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

“So far we have not asked the Americans to offer help, we rely on our ability to pursue IS elements. The presence of the Americans in joint operations is only formal, “a senior military intelligence officer told The Associated Press.

Another officer, a commander in US-trained elite counter-terrorism services in Iraq, in the province of West Anbar, said some training is continuing, but “there is no support for military operations and conducting operations.”

Since the murder of Soleimani, there have been no air strikes on the coalition against IS, according to spokesperson Myles Caggins. In contrast, 45 strikes were conducted in Iraq in October and November. “The Iraqis have not asked for help with air strikes in recent weeks while our operations have been interrupted,” Caggins said.

US Navy General Frank McKenzie, the US top commander for the Middle East, met with Iraqi leaders on Tuesday and acknowledged that joint military operations and training have been scaled back, although he said that US special operating forces are conducting some missions with Iraqi commands.

“We are still in a period of turbulence. We still have a way to go,” he said.

A large-scale US withdrawal would be a major setback in Iraqi capabilities to fight IS, as Iraqi military officers acknowledge. The US withdrew from the country in 2011, only for the Iraqi army to collapse in the face of the 2014 blitz by IS that engulfed the north and west. As a result, the government invited the Americans back.

“The Iraqi forces present in Western Iraq need continued air support and logistical support,” said the CTS official. “These are provided to us by coalition forces, especially the US. If they are eliminated, we will be paralyzed.”

“The fight against IS is becoming increasingly technological and we do not own any of these technologies. Only the Americans do that, “said a senior intelligence officer.

The Iraqis also rely on US military expertise to service their F-16 fighter aircraft made in America.

In justifying the Pentagon in March 2019 for fiscal year 2020, the Department of Defense said that if the requested $ 1.045 billion was not allocated to continue with counter-IS training and equipment, Iraq’s ability to make coalition profits to solidify might endanger them to “strengthen relationships with other state actors” – a reference to Iran.

A September 2018 report to Congress by Inspector General Glen Fine said Iraqi security forces were “systemic weakness” and “years or even decades” away from relying on coalition support.

Iraqi Kurdish and the majority of Sunni factions are opposed to an American withdrawal. Many Sunnis regard the American presence as a stronghold against both IS and Iranian power.

“When the Americans go out, we are attacked by everyone, and by everyone I mean IS, the government, the militias and the parties,” said Abu Ahmad, owner of a supermarket in the old city of Mosul, who was flooded by IS in 2014. “It’s the US that keeps them from swallowing Mosul.”

Associated Press writers Salar Salim in Mosul, Iraq; Mathew Lee in Washington and Lolita C. Baldor, aboard an American military aircraft, contributed to this report.

