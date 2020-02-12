“No boxer is afraid of Anthony Joshua now”

The world champion Anthony Joshua was completely written off in a recent interview by his boxing colleague Tyson Fury. He boldly declared Anthony powerless.

The British boxer, born in Nigeria, was recently beaten by Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. It took a rematch to regain his lost title from the Mexican in December. Anger believes that Anthony no longer orders fear because he needs to be beaten. A guy like Andy Ruiz shows that his fear factor is gone.

He said:

“Everyone has to do everything to win a fight”

“I don’t think any of the fighters out there in the world are more worried about AJ, his bubble has really burst.

“Nobody cares about AJ anymore and it’s no longer about savages if I also burst his bladder.”