LeBron James scored 31 points (13/25 FG, 2/7 3PT, 3/5 FT), grabbed five boards, distributed 12 assists, and scored two steals on the 124-115 from Anthony Davis and Rondo-less Los Angeles Lakers Win the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Saturday night. Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both had 20. The Lakers, who won 12 games against the teams over 0.500, sit on the Western Coference with a 34-8 record while the Rockets sank 26-15.

“We hated the defeat we had against Orlando last night. So we had a few days to redesign, refocus and start the second half of the season in the right way.

LeBron was asked if these victories without AD give the Lakers more confidence.

“No, because we can’t beat teams with records. They say that, right?”

