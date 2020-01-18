CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Florida State Seminars, ranked 9, forced 24 turnovers, including three in overtime, and stacked up from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of Saturday’s regulation to win their ninth consecutive win. defeating Miami 83-79.

Devin Vassell had 23 points in his career and high in the team, including two free throws overtime to seal the win

The Seminoles have now won four straight against Miami

Florida State returns to action next weekend at home against Notre Dame

Second-year student Devin Vassell set a high career mark for the second consecutive game by Florida’s leading state with 23 points, adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.

M. Walker added 19 points in 23 minutes for the Seminoles, who won despite scoring 42 percent and averaging 16 turnovers. Malik Osborne’s three-point play put them ahead with 2:25 to go, 74-71.

The State of Florida (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which started the day with the Duo 3, for the championship championship, won Miami for the fourth time in a row. The Lucky (10-7, 2-5 ACC) lost in the league game at home for the third time.

Chris Lykes had 24 points and six rounds for the Hurricanes. Their total turnover was high.

The blinds had to call a time limit when they were trapped in the first possession of the game. They threw a dunk, threw air balls and had 10 shots blocked.

But Miami stayed early in the game with a strong defensive effort. DJ Vasiljevic sank a 3-pointer and then scored on a breakaway to give the Hurricanes their biggest lead with 5:20 remaining, 65-56.

Walker’s three free throws cut the spread to 65-61, and his 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 69.

After a turnover in Miami, Trent Forrest lost a 15-footer with 1 second to go, forcing overtime.

Another sign the Seminoles are winning defensively: winning streak includes four wins while shooting less than 44 percent.

The addition of first-year Hurricanes Anthony Walker to their rotation gave them more depth. Walker, who has sat out the past two games because coach Jim Larranaga was unhappy with his effort, played 13 minutes and had three rebounds.

The Seminoles are returning home to play Virgin Mary on Saturday. It’s 2-3 against the Irish fight in the last three years.

The lucky take on Tuesday at Duke, who won 95-62 when the teams met on January 4. It was the worst loss to Larranaga in nine years in Miami.