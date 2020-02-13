Nnamdi Kanu parents’ funeral: NSCDC warns parents in Afaraukwu

Before the funeral of the king and queen of the Afaraukwu kingdom, Abia, the Nigerian security and civil protection corps, warned parents to prevent their children from engaging in illegal activities

The state commander, Mr. Nnamdi Nwannukwu, called on the parents at a press conference in Umuahia on Wednesday to prevent their children and communities from taking actions that could disturb peace in the community. NAN reports.

Nnamdi Kanu’s parents are expected to be buried in their royal palace in Afaraukwu Ibeku. However, the controversy continued to monitor the position and expected activity of IPOB members at the event.

“I appeal to the family members and friends of the monarch to walk the path of peace in order to give him and his wife an appropriate burial.

“At this point, the greatest honor they can give the deceased couple is to make their funeral peaceful.

“The order will not cross his arms and watch those who are out to cause trouble.

“Parents should therefore warn their children and communities to stay out of trouble,” said Nwannukwu.

The NSCDC chief promised to work with other security agencies to ensure adequate security at the funeral.

Nwannukwu said activists are being dispatched to the funeral area to maintain peace, law and order

The police commando said in a statement on Tuesday that the IPOB was planning to “kidnap” the funeral out of solidarity with its leader.

Canoe’s mother Sally and father Eze Israel Kanu, the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku, will be buried on Friday in their country house in Abia’s Umuahia North Local Government Area.

In the meantime, the IPOB leader had threatened to persecute the children of Abia State Police Commissioner Ene Okon if anyone was killed by fishermen during his parents’ funeral.