Nnamdi Asomugha, former NFL star, says the stage is another ‘team sport’: NPR

"I am a student first in everything I do," says Nnamdi Asomugha. "Then it's always about: How can I get the mental advantage?" Asomugha is now making his Broadway debut.

There aren’t many people who can say they started the decade in the Pro Bowl and ended up on Broadway, but Nnamdi Asomugha can. Four-time cornerback All-Pro NFL is making its Broadway debut in a revival of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, A Soldier’s Play.

It has been “a pretty surreal trip,” says Asomugha.

Asomugha grew up in Los Angeles, the son of Nigerian immigrants. He played for UC Berkeley and then in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Oakland Raiders, as one of the game’s most respected cornerbacks.

“It could be partial, but I think it’s the most difficult position to play sports,” says Asomugha. “You are covering someone and they know exactly where they are going, and your job is to find out where they are going and get before them, while they are running backwards.”

Even while putting fear in the hearts of quarterbacks and wide receivers, Asomugha was thinking about a life after football. While playing for the Raiders, he filmed a Nike commercial with director Peter Berg, who hired him to play a recurring role as a probation officer in the television series, Friday Night Lights. After Asomugha retired in 2013, he turned to cinema and theater.

“I think that cinema and theater are largely a team sport,” says Asomugha. “It’s a group of people who come together with a common purpose to achieve a goal. And no one is bigger than the team. I’m trying to think of all the cliché things they tell you in football.”

Asomugha has now produced and acted in several films and co-produced American Son on Broadway, starring his wife, Kerry Washington. He co-starred in the 2017 film Crown Heights, which won an Audience Award in Sundance.

Nnamdi Asomugha (center) plays first-class soldier Melvin Peterson, a role played by Denzel Washington in 1981, in the Broadway revival of A Soldier’s Play.

A Soldier’s Play is about a platoon of former Black League ball players in the Army in 1944. “On its superficial level, it’s a whodunit play,” says Asomugha. “In essence, it is a play about interracial and intraracial complexities.”

Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon says that Asomugha is at the beginning of a “great professional acting career on Broadway.” “He has a sense of truth and authenticity,” says Leon. There is a “lack of effort” in Asomugha’s performance that “cannot be taught,” explains the director.

Asomugha plays first-class soldier Melvin Peterson, the role Denzel Washington played in the original production of 1981. “He is the new boy in the group,” says Asomugha, and as a new Broadway actor, he can relate; his fellow actors “have been in a million works and this is my second,” says Asomugha.

When it comes to discipline and focus, starring on Broadway and starring in the NFL isn’t really that different. “It has been difficult,” says Asomugha. “It’s definitely a training, doing eight shows a week.”

Still, last week, Asomugha spent his day off at the Sundance Festival, where his new romantic comedy, Sylvie’s Love, had its world premiere. The film is about two teenagers who fell in love in the 1950s. Harlem and Asomugha, as an actor and producer, have been wearing several hats.

“You literally go from ‘Cut!’ To answer business phone calls about the movie, to ‘Action!’ and then you return to the scene … “, he says. “It is extremely difficult and also rewarding at the same time.”

As for who will support in the Super Bowl on Sunday? Asomugha says that Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was one of his great mentors: “So I’m really supporting him,” he says.

Ted Robbins edited this story for transmission. Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.