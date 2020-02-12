NME Awards: Taylor Swift appears surprisingly

Taylor Swift was just passing by … (Photo: Getty)

Taylor Swift has shocked everyone by appearing as a surprising guest at tonight’s NME Awards.

At tonight’s bash – held at the O2 Academy Brixton – T Swizzle rocked into a mysterious monochromatic ensemble, along with a messy bun and, of course, her iconic red lipstick.

After all, she has that red lip, the classic thing that you like …

To complete her strange detour to Brixton (Brixton!), The Look What You Made Me Do hit maker posed for an internet-breaking photo with alt-pop author FKA twigs.

Save this among things that we never expected to ever happen.

It seemed to be the surprise appearance of the world’s greatest pop star, unannounced for an award ceremony in South London, to be a reason for many fans to party.

We wonder if Taylor has listened to Magdalena? (Photo: Getty)

Taylor took home the best artist in the world (photo: Getty)

Everyone says thank you, Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty)

I hope to live my life with the same energy as Taylor Swift who refuses to go to the Grammy, but shows the Nme Awards in Brixton completely out of the blue and wears half a pack pic.twitter.com/5EMnY3g0I

– ellie ðŸ¤ â · (@eleanorbate) 12 February 2020

As if Taylor Swift just appeared casually at the NME awards

– Gill Makes (@gillmakes) 12 February 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT has just arrived at the NME AWARDS

– douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) 12 February 2020

Taylor Swift just saw Slowthai fighting someone in the crowd at the NME Awards. what exactly is going on in 2020

– Ryan (@ryanharrry) 12 February 2020

TAYLOR IS IN LONDON ????? ATTENDING NME AWARDS !!! ONLY LIKE THAT ?? WHY I AM I SHOCKED? DO I KNOW MORE A @ taylorswift13?

– Sâ € ¢ Hâ € ¢ Tâ € ¢ Sâ · (@dreamsofhaylor) 12 February 2020

“Taylor is in London?” Wrote a fan stunned. “Attend NME awards? Just random like that? Why am I shocked? Do I know Taylor Swift even more? “

Another fan added: “As if Taylor Swift just got to see the NME Awards.”

An eagle-eyed person also realized that, since she was present, Taylor witnessed first-hand rapper slowthai fighting a fan on stage during the award ceremony.

The 25-year-old stood halfway his acceptance speech for Held of the Year when a member of the public tried to shout at him and prompted the artist to throw his microphone in the direction of the man.

slowthai shouted: “Thank you for ruining my speech, thank you very much. Wasteman. “

Someone in the audience threw the microphone at the Deal Wiv It singer, along with a full glass, when slowthai started.

It also appears that Taylor showed up for a very good reason – she also won Best Artist In The World.





