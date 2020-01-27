The agency for the management of private health facilities in the state of Kano, in a joint operation with the Nigerian Medical Association, arrested on Monday a quack doctor, Ibrahim Adamu, who has been operating as a doctor since many years.

According to the Nigerian news agency (NAN), this was revealed in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the state health ministry, Alhaji Ismail Gwammaja.

He said the agency had been on the suspect’s trail for a long time, but that he could only arrest him now because he regularly moved from hospital to hospital inside and out of State.

The statement said the bogus doctor was turned over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He recalled that Adamu had been arrested by the agency in 2014, prosecuted and sentenced, but subsequently released.

The statement said the agency’s executive secretary, Dr. Tijjani Usman, instructed all residents to be vigilant in their dealings with health care practitioners and to report any abnormal actions to the agency for prompt intervention. .