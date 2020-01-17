NMA accuses Nigerian police and NSCDC of complicity in assault against health workers

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has criticized the unfortunate trend of aggression against healthcare workers across the country, particularly against medical and dental practitioners.

The medical profession alleges that these assaults often occur in the exercise of their functions, a situation which it deplores could generate apathy to respond to medical emergencies by the health personnel if it is not checked.

The president of the association Dr Francis Faduyile in a statement sent to DAILY POST, also accused the security agencies of complicity in the trend towards violence against health workers.

“With several cases of violence already reported, the NMA is concerned about the apparent silence of the security agencies on the fate of its members.

“More worrying is the fact that the security guards who have the responsibility to protect Nigerians, including the medical and dental practitioners in this cruelty, are the primary attackers and co-offenders.

“The FCT and the health establishments are the places where this barbaric act has taken alarming proportions, we also note with displeasure the disposition of the competent authorities, including the management of the health establishments, in the cases where the victims (agents of health) call on courage to demand justice ”.

The medical profession has now warned the perpetrators to refrain from violently attacking health workers, as the provisions of the 2014 National Health Act on assault, verbal or physical, are not ambiguous to prosecute.

The relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prohibit assault and assault of any form. It is a criminal offense to assault any Nigerian, including healthcare workers, even more in the performance of their duties, as is the case for medical and dental practitioners. “

The NMA also called on the federal government and the Inspector General of Police to immediately put in place real security measures to end the unacceptable increase in assaults on all health care workers.

The association also asked its members and affiliates to ensure that the perpetrators of violence against them are duly denounced and prosecuted.