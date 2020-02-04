Nita, Akash, Isha Ambani and Radhika Marchant attend the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding is undoubtedly the talk of the city for today and the next few days too. Son of Raj Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Reema Jain, and businessman Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain yesterday married the love of his life Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. While the event was attended by many great names, it also had the presence of the Ambani family. Neeta Ambani entered the place with his daughter Isha Ambani. While Nita Ambani looked glamorous as always in a golden lehenga with intricate handicrafts and garnet details.

Isha Ambani certainly stole the show with her new short haircut and darker hair color. Isha Ambani was dressed in a pink and silver lehenga when she entered with mom Nita Ambani.

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta were also present. Shloka Mehta wore her best traditional style in a very worked green choli and pink lehenga with panels and pure orange dupatta. Akash Ambani was dressed in a black prince costume that kept him elegant and strong.

Anant Ambani’s girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, attended this great Indian wedding in a silver blouse very worked with a pastel pastel green lehenga. He wore his hair in a voluminous pony while complementing his gaze with an emerald necklace.

Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani were also present holding hands while posing for the shutters. Tina Ambani wore a traditional lehenga very worked with blouse banarasi and dupatta. Anil Ambani kept it simple with a light pink vest and kurt.

After the recent financial scandal of Anil Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani stood next to their brother. There was news of the reported crack between the brothers after the asset division when their father Dhirubhai Ambani passed away. Mukesh Ambani paid the loans of Anil Ambani who rescued his brother in difficult times. While the children of Nita and Mukesh Ambani attended the wedding, the children of Anil and Tina Ambani were not present at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

