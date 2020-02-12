Nissan sues Ghosn, looking for compensation for ownership, jet usage

TOKYO – Nissan filed civil proceedings on Wednesday seeking 10 billion yen ($ 91 million) in damages from former president of Japanese automaker Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan Motor Co. brought the case before the Yokohama District Court to recover part of the monetary damage suffered.

The claim was calculated by adding the costs of what Nissan called Ghosn’s “corrupt practices”, such as rent for overseas property, use of corporate jets and payments to Ghosn’s sister, as well as costs for the internal investigation into the alleged abuse of Ghosn.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 and charged with under-reporting his future damages and breach of confidence in diverting Nissan money for personal gain.

He waited for his trial, but skipped bail and appeared in Lebanon at the end of last year. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon and it is unlikely that he will be arrested.

No date was set for his trial, and Ghosn said he was worried that his trial would never end and he would not get a fair hearing.

The bail conditions also prevent him from seeing his wife. He has repeatedly pulled out of the Japanese legal system, where the conviction rate is higher than 99%.

Japanese authorities have recently issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn and three Americans accused of helping his escape. Separately, they issued an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife on suspicion of perjury.

Ghosn has repeatedly said that he is innocent and said that the promised compensation was never fixed and that all payments were for legitimate services.

Wednesday’s trial by Nissan comes on top of the civil case that Nissan filed against Ghosn in the British Virgin Islands last August. It claimed unauthorized payments, tried to get a luxury yacht back and prosecuted other damages, according to Nissan.

Nissan, based in Yokohama, which produces the Z sports car, the Leaf electric car and the Infiniti luxury models, is also tried in Japan as a company related to the Ghosn scandal. It has indicated that it agrees with any fines.

The reputation of Nissan has been seriously compromised by the Ghosn failure and sales have fallen. Nissan reports financial results Thursday.

The company is struggling to redefine its image and management leadership after the departure of Ghosn.

His successor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned in September after acknowledging that he had received doubtful income. Saikawa said he knew nothing about the money. He has not been charged.

The issue is also Nissan’s relationship with alliance partner Renault SA from France, Nissan’s largest shareholder. Ghosn, sent in by Renault to lead Nissan, said his arrest was caused by a conspiracy against him in Nissan.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.