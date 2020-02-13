Japanese auto giant Nissan is struggling with weak demand and the consequences of the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn

Japanese car maker Nissan, hit by the crisis, said Thursday that its net profit declined more than 87 percent in the nine months to December as it faced weak demand and the aftermath of the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan revised down its full-year sales and earnings forecasts, but warned that the effects of the spreading coronavirus crisis were not yet included in the numbers.

Net income from April to December decreased 87.6 percent to 39.3 billion yen ($ 358 million). Revenue decreased 12.5 percent to 7.5 trillion yen in the reporting period.

The decline in earnings was mainly due to weak sales in the United States and Japan, where the effects of the national sales tax hike affected car demand, the company said in a statement.

Nissan, which downgraded annual forecasts three months ago, announced that it was forecasting a profit of 65 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 2020, compared to an earlier estimate of 110 billion yen.

Total annual sales are estimated at 10.2 trillion yen, compared to an earlier forecast of 10.6 trillion yen.

It was Nissan’s first profit announcement since Ghosn dramatically bailed and fled Japan, awaiting trial for financial misconduct.

Crisis-stricken Nissan chops forecasts, net profit has been worst for a decade

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Nissan downgrades forecasts as net profit drops after 9 months (2020 February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-nissan-downgrades-month-net-profit.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.