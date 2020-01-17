While the 83 series makes a lot of hum at first glance, the latest poster featuring Nishant Dahiya plays the role of Roger Binny in the film.

The former cricketer knew that with all the gates he had taken during the 1983 World Cup, he was also versatile.

’83 NEW Poster: The Roger Binny Stare Nishant Dahiya Masters!

Recently, creators 83 have shared the first appearance poster of Tahira Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad.

The creators of 83 creators devoted to their social media and shared the first look of Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and they write:

As the film approaches the release, the filmmakers have already begun the promotion of a series revealing the first appearance of the entire 1983 group, which brought us the joy of historic victory.

Ranveer Singh will play Kapila Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the avatar of a portrait that plays Romi Dev, Kapila Dev’s wife.

Featured as the biggest sports movie of all time, ‘83 is a co-production of Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The film has already aroused public interest since Ranve Singh’s first appearance when Kapil Dev was in the cult character of Natraja. Recently, the filmmakers have also shared the logo.

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

