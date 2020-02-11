Nirmala Sitharaman claims the country is moving toward a $ 5 trillion economy

The listing of government initiatives to increase foreign direct investment (FDI), factory production growth and GST over 1 billion rupees collected over the past three months are signs of green shoots in the economy.

“There are seven key indicators that indicate that there are green drives in the economy … the economy is not in trouble,” she replied to a debate on the Union budget in Lok Sabha.

Regarding visible indicators of green shoots, the finance minister said the foreign exchange reserve was at an all-time high and the stock market was optimistic.

“The global mood is for India. Foreign investors continue to show confidence in India, which is why the country posted $ 24.4 billion in net direct investment in April-November 2019, compared to $ 21.2 billion in same period last year, “she said.

Net investment in foreign portfolios (FPI) was positive from April to November 2019 to 2020, and was $ 12.6 billion compared to $ 8.7 billion in the comparable period last year.

She further said that gross income from the GST (goods and services tax) grew 12 percent in January 2020, compared to 6 percent in November 2019.

“So there is steady growth and therefore the negative growth it showed in September and October has been corrected and we are on a positive growth path. This will obviously lead to bigger and newer investments in the economy and also that Growth rates reduce company costs, “she added. There are seven green shoots on the basis of which the economy is now clearly developing, she added.

The finance minister said the government is focusing on four growth drivers, including private investment, private consumption, public investment, and exports.

Regarding public investment, the government announced a national infrastructure pipeline in December.

It envisages rupees 103 billion in infrastructure development across the country over the next four years (through 2024-25), she said.

To boost consumption, the government raised the minimum support price for all Rabi and Kharif mandates for the 2019-20 period.

The minister also discussed congress chairman P Chidambaram, referring to budget deficits during the UPA regime.

The budget deficit is higher “than the economy was managed by competent doctors,” she joked.

Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha Monday that “the economy is dangerously close to collapse and is being looked after by incompetent doctors.”

Sitharaman’s household budget deficit target rose to 3.8 percent of GDP from 3.3 percent set in 2019-20 due to revenue shortages.

The government has implemented an escape clause under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, which gives it scope to relax the budget deficit roadmap in stressful times.

In response to the government’s accusation of opposition that exceeds the budget deficit set out in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) law, she said that the Narendra Modi government had respected the FRBM law every year and that Provisions of the FRBM law complied with.

Regarding various initiatives to increase consumption, she said the government had raised the minimum support price, introduced a dealer pension system, lowered GST rates, eliminated dividend distribution tax, and corporate tax.