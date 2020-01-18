Nirbhaya's mother slams Indira Jaising

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 gang rape victim in Delhi, criticized senior lawyer Indira Jaising on Saturday for her suggestion to forgive her daughter’s rapists.

“Who is Indira Jaising to make such a suggestion to me? The whole country wants the condemned to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice cannot be done with rape victims,” ​​Asha Devi told ANI .

“I cannot believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest this. I have met her several times over the years at the Supreme Court, not even once she asked for my well-being and today she speaks on behalf These people make a living by supporting the rapists, so the rape does not stop, “she added.

Asha Devi also accused Jaising of using the “human rights costume” to make a living.

“People like her continue to make money under the guise of human rights. I don’t need her suggestions … Just because of the people who think that her incidents like rape continue to happen, she is a shame for women, “she said.

