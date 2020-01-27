A ninth inmate died at Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, the county coroner said Sunday.

Prisoner Joshua Norman “was found suspended in his cell during a security check at 11:12 am,” said Heather Burton, Sunflower County coroner in a statement.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has said that there was no suspicion of a criminal offense in the death of Norman, who was in a man’s cell at the time of his death.

“In my professional opinion, after having watched the scene, no criminal act was involved. The official cause of death and mode of death are awaiting autopsy results, “said Burton in the release.

His death was nine this year at the penitentiary. At least three of the previous deaths have been attributed to violence, the DOC said in a tweet.

Two other detainees – Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley – were killed in altercations Monday and Tuesday. Their deaths are not linked to a recent spate of murders within the prison system, said Burton and the DOC.

Parchman, where about 3,600 of the 19,000 Mississippi inmates are incarcerated, has come under heavy criticism for its “failed infrastructure” and recent deaths.

These deaths followed the announcement of the installation of new leadership at the DOC.

Former Commissioner Pelicia Hall has resigned amid widespread concerns over Parchman’s violence and infrastructure issues. She announced her resignation late last year and said she would take up a job in the private sector.

Last week on his first day on the job, Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor was quoted on DOC’s Twitter Twitter as saying, “We have to be transparent. We will be financially responsible and we will be compassionate. “

In a statement on the latest deaths, Taylor said DOC officials were working hard to restore order to Parchman.