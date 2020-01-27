Nintendo's games of the decade: Super Mario Galaxy 2

Nintendo’s past decade has had its lows, but the highs have been incredible and have given us a lot of great games that have burned their legacy into the history of the medium. Long dead series like Donkey Kong Country and Kid icarus made their convincing returns, titles like Xenoblade Chronicles and Fire emblem: awakening was at the top of their genre, and of course games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey cemented themselves as some of the best ever. If you ask me, a Wii classic in particular, Super Mario Galaxy 2belongs in the last category. Is there a better way to complete our Games of the Decade series than returning to the very beginning with Nintendo’s first masterpiece from the 2010s?

After the start of development as a loose, slightly remixed sequel to the original game Super Mario Galaxy 2 became a full sequel when the designers came up with new ideas for stages, obstacles and power stars. We all know and love the end result. Super Mario Galaxy 2 is one of the best platform drivers ever built, a colorful, robust and extremely creative journey from start to finish. building of Super Mario GalaxyIn terms of mechanics and design, the game assumes that players know what is going on and tests them in a series of content at one skillful level after another.

About everything, Super Mario Galaxy 2 it’s just fun, in an almost unbelievable extent. Players will see some of Nintendo’s best level designs firsthand as they roam Yoshi, search for hidden star pieces, and rock through extensive platform challenges. The challenge was also there for those who wanted it, with lots of changing comets that shuffled levels with unforgiving winning conditions. Gameplay and world design never stumble across almost 50 different galaxies. Behind the variety of worlds, the quality of each level and the amount of things to do Super Mario Galaxy is on a different level.

Diving into a new galaxy is always a miracle. Each one is very different from the last one, with its own quirky residents, fascinating planets and power stars to collect. At no point in his life was the Wii a technological colossus, especially not in 2010, but instead Super Mario Galaxy 2 Excellent at working for beautifully designed, living galaxies. The worlds ranged from cheerful and bleak to lush and lively, and they all left lasting impressions behind the strengths of their fantastic surroundings. The soundtrack is one of the best from Nintendo, with sprawling, thriving arrangements that match the cosmic proportions of the adventure.

Super Mario Galaxy 2The overwhelming quality has strengthened the brilliance of the duology. One of several bright spots in the second half of the Wii era, Super Mario Galaxy 2 Set the bar for the sky of the 2010s right in front of the door. Nintendo faltered here and there, but they could meet and exceed these standards by the end of the decade. The 2020s are now starting to switch all cylinders. If Nintendo does this, we’ll celebrate a few more earth-shattering classics like this as soon as the door closes in the 2020s.