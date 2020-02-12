Nintendo Switch Online will receive rare new NES, SNES games next week

Nintendo Switch Online has a range of free NES and SNES games! Do you still remember that? The library of games is updated about once per eon, and I think the newest eon is coming, because new games are finally on the way. Shadow of the Ninja arrives on February 19 and Eliminator Boat Duel from NES and Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis from SNES appear.

Pop’n TwinBee and sports game Smash Tennis are striking, both released for SNES / Super Famicom in Europe and Japan, but they have not arrived in North America. Players can go there for a real treat, and I suppose Nintendo should be welcomed for the pursuit of novelty in North America instead of simply giving us more Nintendo Switch Online games that we already have on the SNES Classic.

On 2/19, 4 more games will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collections!

Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

Pop’n TwinBee

Smash tennis

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

Shadow of the Ninja

? Eliminator Boat Duel pic.twitter.com/Ot2dMp6t0I

– Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) 12 February 2020

Meanwhile, Action Sidecroller released Shadow of the Ninja and Powerboat Racer Eliminator Boat Duel both in North America, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. Although I am not up-to-date about my powerboat racing games, Shadow of the Ninja was well regarded at the time. It was also a notable influence on the development of the upcoming retro ninja platformer Cyber ​​Shadow, whose creator we recently interviewed.

Which of these do you play from February 19, assuming you have Nintendo Switch Online?

