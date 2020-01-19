Nintendo Switch 2020 Game Line: A Prediction - Reader Feature

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2: will it come out this year? (photo: Nintendo)

A reader tries to predict what new Switch games Nintendo might be planning for 2020, from Splatoon 3 to a restart of Advance Wars.

So we have already had two Nintendo Directs this month, which I think makes the possibility of another next week very likely. The first was focused Pokémon, the second for Super Smash Bros., but what we really need is a more general one to announce some new games for the rest of the year. At the moment we have Animal Crossing: New Horizons and … nothing. And Animal Crossing wouldn’t even be there if it hadn’t been delayed since last year.

That means that, except for minor titles like Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX and Xenoblade Chronicles, Nintendo has not announced new games this year and, originally at least, did not intend to reveal any until later. That is strange, even by its standards, and before continuing I have to wonder why.

The most compelling reason I can think of is that they have new hardware to come, perhaps the legendary Switch Pro, so they want to flaunt announcing that and their games at the same time. Although that almost sounds too traditional for Nintendo, like a standard console revealed, then maybe I’m not thinking weird enough.

Either way, they are storing their ads for some reason and this is what I think they will be (well, not all, but a selection of the following):

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The only important game we know at this time and will be released on March 20. Unlike the last games, it seems to be shaking the formula a bit and my girlfriend and I are really looking forward to it. However, it is not a hardcore game and Nintendo should know that it does not attract a significant proportion of players.

Mario Smash Football 3

Nintendo already filled its summer schedules with Mario Tennis Aces last year and I predict that we will see the return of one or another of its sports franchises this year. I would prefer Mario Smash Football (also known as Super Mario Strikers), but as the Next Level developer has just finished with Luigi’s Mansion 3, it is more likely to be Mario Golf, which is also fine.

Super Mario 3D World

Even if it’s just a spin-off or a new version, Nintendo always likes to have at least one new Mario a year, but it seems unlikely that they have a Super Mario Odyssey scale that is imminent right now. However, what they do have is this super obvious Wii U port, one of the best games on the console. It’s obvious.

The legend of Zelda

The same thing happens, they always like to have something related to Zelda and, once again, the obvious option is a new version, be it a new one or Twilight Princess or The Wind Waker of Wii U. As already suggested, there is also a Good chance of a new 2D Game from top to bottom, something to keep alive the traditional Zelda formula while we wait for Breath Of The Wild 2.

Pikmin 4

It has never been a great success, and the third was disappointingly uninspired, but Miyamoto is clearly a big fan of Pikmin and announced that he would return years ago. Obviously, that never happened, but now that Switch has hosted many of the biggest franchises, there is a good chance that its time has come.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon is one of the best things Nintendo has done and is absolutely huge in Japan. But the updates for the second one stopped a while ago and that can only indicate one thing: a sequel. I think this is one of my most likely predictions because Nintendo will want to attack while the iron is hot and there is no reason to wait any longer.

Super Mario Party 2

This series is also very big in Japan, which is always a great influence on Nintendo, and remember that in the N64 they used to knock them out every year. However, it has been a couple from the first, so I predict a follow-up at the end of the year to go out at Christmas.

Kirby

No one likes Kirby. Or at least no one in the UK who has met. But it is big in Japan and the United States and has not yet had an important game on Switch, just a couple of really minor games. That means that, unfortunately, it is probably due to a new one. Hopefully with a small budget that doesn’t get in the way of anything.

Mario and Luigi

I would have said that Paper Mario was the most likely to come back, but after the recent patent news, it seems like Mario and Luigi are going to be, but it’s not good either. Nintendo has really let out its role-playing franchises, and I hate that they haven’t tried to save Alphadream, but they can be redeemed if they hire some of them and create a new game that advances the series and has more budget.

Advanced wars

I’m going to put this as my wild card, but I like to think that Nintendo has noticed the call to a new game recently, especially given the number of clones last year and how they managed to bring Fire Emblem from an almost dead franchise to great success. If that means Fill Advance Wars with a lot of silly stories that I don’t know, but I’d love to see the best strategy game in the world come back somehow, even if it’s a budget title.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2

Of these last two, Breath Of The Wild 2 is more likely to leave this year, although I still don’t think it’s very likely. It seems they haven’t been working on it enough and I don’t think they want to get lost in the Christmas madness of the new consoles. However, I would not be surprised if it was early next year.

Bayonetta 3

It’s harder to predict how long it takes for platinum to do things, but I still think it’s unlikely given that we’ve seen even less than Breath Of The Wild 2. However, it’s definitely a possibility and one of the few games we know that really exists .

And I haven’t forgotten Metroid Prime 4, but I don’t think I can be ready for this year anyway. It has barely been in development for a year, so I wouldn’t bet on seeing or hearing anything until at least 2021.

And, of course, what I would most like to see is new franchises and I hope we get at least one. But my powers of prediction do not extend so much!

By Onibee reader

