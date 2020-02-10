Welcome back to a new edition of Nintendo Showdown! This is a weekly series with Nintendo Enthusiast, and it requires some public participation. Every week we compare two (or more) Nintendo games and put them against each other in a poll. Your votes determine the winner, so choose wisely. For several weeks we have been matching Nintendo favorites with indie games that draw inspiration from them. Does the original hold the crown or did a newcomer do better? This week it’s a battle between EarthBound and Undertale!

Nintendo Showdown

<noscript><iframe title="Nintendo Showdown: EarthBound vs. Undertale" src="https://poll.fm/10504297/embed" frameborder="0" class="cs-iframe-embed"></noscript>

EarthBound

EarthBound is one of the best RPGs on Super Nintendo, and that’s no easy feat! Although largely unappreciated at the time, it became a cult classic thanks to its hilarious dialogue, crazy characters and satirical view of American culture from the 90s. frying pans and yo-yo. Spread a fascinating story and you have a memorable game for all ages. It is no wonder that many of today’s developers call it inspiration.

Undertale

Undertale maker Toby Fox grew up playing (and modding) EarthBound, and eventually this led to creating his own original game world. Of course there are a number of similarities, but Undertale does enough to stand apart. It trades standard RPG battles for a mix of bullet-clear battles and dialogue-based puzzles. Will you avoid an attack and shoot back, or do you try to reason with the monsters? Instead of a big, big adventure, it looks more like a little fairy tale. However, that does not mean that you have things to do quickly enough. The unique morality system leads to multiple endings, each revealing more of the cryptic story. It is a game that challenges you to think about the consequences of your action and at the same time forces you to keep digging deeper.