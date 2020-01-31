Nintendo says no new switch in 2020

Nintendo will not release a new version of its hugely popular switch device this year, said company president Shuntaro Furukawa

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo said there won’t be a new model of its hot-selling switch console on Friday, killing fans’ hopes for a new version.

“We are not planning to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in 2020,” said President Shuntaro Furukawa at a press conference in Tokyo.

Competition in the industry is expected to become fiercer this year as Sony prepares to launch the next generation of PlayStation 5 for Christmas and the upcoming 5G phones will offer more sophisticated games.

According to Furukawa, the life cycles and customer bases of the Switch differ from those of the competition.

“The business movements of other companies will not have a particular impact on our business,” he said.

The original switch console, a hybrid that can be used to play with your handheld or connect to a screen at home, has become a huge bestseller worldwide.

It entered its fourth year, which Furukawa described as the “early stage of his middle life”.

Nevertheless, sales of high-performance software titles are solid.

Last September, Nintendo also launched a scaled-down, cheaper version of the console called Switch Lite, which is a handheld device only. Sales were also solid.

In December, the Kyoto-based company behind Super Mario and Pokemon launched the flagship Switch in China through Tencent to further expand its global reach.

After the stock market closed on Thursday, the company reported a jump in sales and earnings for the nine months to December and improved its full-year earnings forecast due to strong demand for switch consoles.

But the stock fell more than four percent on Friday.

“The result was not bad, but market expectations were higher,” said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

The absence of a console launch would not do much harm to Nintendo thanks to its successful software titles, he added.

“The new corona virus is quite worrying,” he added, noting that it could disrupt Nintendo’s deliveries from Chinese factories.

“Inbound tourist stocks have decreased, but investors have now realized that Nintendo could also be affected,” he said.

Nintendo announced on Thursday that its net profit increased 16.4 percent year-on-year from April to December to 196.4 billion yen ($ 1.8 billion), due to robust hardware and software sales.

Nintendo sees profit jump after nine months and improves the annual forecast

