Nintendo saves the cloud storage for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – maybe not all of them will be lost (photo: Nintendo)

There may be a U-turn in support of cloud storage support in Animal Crossing, but with no more than one island per game.

There are many things that Nintendo does differently than other game companies, and although some are bent over to receive fans, you should say that Nintendo is not usually the listening types.

Fans have been very upset lately that Animal Crossing: New Horizons does not allow storage in the cloud, which is a concern, because if you lose or damage the cartridge or console on which the game is stored, you may lose years in progress.

To use cloud saves, you must subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, but even then it is not always supported (Pokémon does not use it as an important example) because Nintendo is concerned about people hacking their saves.

That is also the concern at Animal Crossing, because Nintendo is concerned that people are trying to manipulate the time flow in the game and gain access to items and characters that they shouldn’t have.

That is fair enough, but it is not going to help anyone who loses his salvation. Fortunately, a new update on the Japanese Nintendo website offers hope.

According to Google Translate, the following is stated:

“This software does not support” Save Data Storage “from Nintendo Switch Online, but in the event of malfunction, loss or theft of the Nintendo Switch body, in its original form. We are considering a feature to back up saved data. The use of this feature is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Correspondence time is undecided. We will inform you as soon as the time has been determined. “

However, cloud storage was not the only thing that upset fans, because the revelation that you can only have one island in the game, regardless of how many user accounts you have on your Switch, didn’t go so well either.

However, that is less likely to see a U-turn, because it is the way Animal Crossing has always worked and Nintendo does not want to do anything to discourage people from buying their own copies.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20, after a delay compared to last year.

