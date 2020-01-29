Nintendo renews trademarks for 39 games with lots of Mario and Zelda

Nintendo has just taken over housekeeping in Japan. According to Japanese Nintendo, the company recently upgraded its brands for 39 games. While trademarks can sometimes indicate an upcoming revival or project, Nintendo is much more likely to only cover their bases and protect their properties. You can see the list below for yourself.

  1. Freaky shapes
  2. Kirby’s adventure
  3. Kirby Aviation
  4. Kirby 64: The crystal shards
  5. Kid icarus
  6. Jam with the band
  7. Golden sun: dark dawn
  8. Dillons Rolling Western
  9. The last ranger
  10. Face Raiders
  11. Eternal Darkness: The Requiem of Reason
  12. The legend of Zelda: Majora’s mask
  13. card hero
  14. Balloon Child
  15. Animal Crossing: city people
  16. alley
  17. WarioWare: Smooth movements
  18. wave race
  19. Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem!
  20. Urban champion
  21. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  22. The Legend of Zelda: The Adventure of Link
  23. Swapnote
  24. Super Mario world
  25. Super Mario sunshine
  26. Steel divers
  27. Spirit Camera
  28. Kirby mass attack
  29. The legend of Zelda: sky sword
  30. Shadow of Almia (Pokémon Ranger)
  31. Radar mission
  32. Pushmo
  33. Pullblox
  34. The legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
  35. The legend of Zelda: ocarina of time
  36. Nintendo presents: Style Boutique
  37. Nintendogs + Cats
  38. Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis are marching again!
  39. Cruis’n.

The range of new brands lacks sense and reason. Among others, some notable appearing The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario games, as well as many Kirby and a handful of 3DS AR games appear. A few forgotten Nintendo series like Eternal Darkness: Sanitys Requiem and Kid Icarus (whose distant descendant is one of the best 3DS games ever) creep in as well.

This list is probably only for Nintendo as well, but it’s nice to see confirmation that some of these games still exist. Do you see old favorites of yours? Are there series that you particularly miss? If you could bring one of these titles to Switch, what would it be?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR