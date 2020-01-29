Nintendo renews trademarks for 39 games with lots of Mario and Zelda

Nintendo has just taken over housekeeping in Japan. According to Japanese Nintendo, the company recently upgraded its brands for 39 games. While trademarks can sometimes indicate an upcoming revival or project, Nintendo is much more likely to only cover their bases and protect their properties. You can see the list below for yourself.

Freaky shapes Kirby’s adventure Kirby Aviation Kirby 64: The crystal shards Kid icarus Jam with the band Golden sun: dark dawn Dillons Rolling Western The last ranger Face Raiders Eternal Darkness: The Requiem of Reason The legend of Zelda: Majora’s mask card hero Balloon Child Animal Crossing: city people alley WarioWare: Smooth movements wave race Mario vs. Donkey Kong Mini-Land Mayhem! Urban champion The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Legend of Zelda: The Adventure of Link Swapnote Super Mario world Super Mario sunshine Steel divers Spirit Camera Kirby mass attack The legend of Zelda: sky sword Shadow of Almia (Pokémon Ranger) Radar mission Pushmo Pullblox The legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass The legend of Zelda: ocarina of time Nintendo presents: Style Boutique Nintendogs + Cats Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Minis are marching again! Cruis’n.

The range of new brands lacks sense and reason. Among others, some notable appearing The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario games, as well as many Kirby and a handful of 3DS AR games appear. A few forgotten Nintendo series like Eternal Darkness: Sanitys Requiem and Kid Icarus (whose distant descendant is one of the best 3DS games ever) creep in as well.

This list is probably only for Nintendo as well, but it’s nice to see confirmation that some of these games still exist. Do you see old favorites of yours? Are there series that you particularly miss? If you could bring one of these titles to Switch, what would it be?