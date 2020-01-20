Nintendo has released the 2020 release schedule for over 20 Switch games

While Nintendo fans around the world are desperately counting the days until a new Nintendo Direct launches that spreads information about new and surprising Nintendo projects for the coming year, the popular Japanese game company has decided to give us some of the Games to remember coming out here year they shared with us before. Thanks to a new infographic released by Nintendo, we have an overview of over 20 upcoming Nintendo Switch releases that will come out sometime in 2020.

The launch of Nintendos 2020 is a bit dry as a handful of ports and multi-platform releases arrive in February. But with the release of brand new titles like the highly anticipated next entry in the Animal Crossing series Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the release of the recently announced Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue, Team DX is really getting down to business.

However, as we’re nearing the end of 2020, many highly anticipated releases don’t yet have a fixed release date. For example, the recently unveiled extensions for Pokémon Sword and Shield are simply listed as arriving in June and autumn. In the meantime, no promising new sequels like No More Heroes III, Bravely Default II, and Deadly Premonition 2 have any release dates or timelines. Hopefully a Nintendo Direct will release some more specific details on many of these releases in 2020.

