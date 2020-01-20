Nintendo has patents for a strange Switch Joy-Con stylus strap

Nintendo is no stranger to making strange inventions. For this reason, this recently filed patent application falls directly under the long list of “Huh? What do you do?”

This patent, recently granted by the Japanese company, shows and describes an attachment for the Joy-Con bracelet, the tip of which is to be used in the form of a pen on the main screen of the switch. It also seems to be able to use the HD Rumble feature as a form of player interaction with what’s happening on the screen when using the pen. There is even a form of artificial pressure sensitivity that is activated at the push of a button (this is used to create thinner and thicker lines, much like pressing a pencil or brush down more).

It remains completely unclear whether this patent will ever become an actual accessory. Like other companies, Nintendo is constantly filing patents, but this is not an indication that an official release is intended. Companies tend to do this only to protect their ideas if they ever become a real product.

Nevertheless, Nintendo has already developed an official stylus for the Switch. one with a traditional design. So this idea for a Joy-Con Strap Stylus is still so strange.

