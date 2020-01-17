Nino Niederreiter for Victor Rask Trade Revisited

A year has passed since the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Nino Niederreiter of the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Victor Rask. One-on-one trading is rare in today’s NHL, but it was a month before the trade deadline and both players needed a change of scenery.

#mnwild swaps Nino Niederreiter (2nd year of 5-year transaction at $ 5.25 million per) for #nhlcanes against R-shot C Victor Rask (3rd year of 6-year transaction at $ 4 million)

Nino has 110 goals, 228 points in 434 games. Two difficult years in a row

Rask has 63 goals, 163 points in 339 games. Two difficult years in a row

– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 17, 2019

Niederreiter and Rask have both had offensive years, but the trade has accomplished different things for each club. The Wild are looking to rejuvenate and lose their wages, while the Hurricanes have been looking for their first playoff spot in a decade and needed an extra boost.

Consensus at the time called the Hurricanes the winner, as Niederreiter had more attacking potential and was the best player overall. But Rask has a cap of $ 4 million compared to Niederreiter’s $ 5.25 million, and was also a natural center. So now that we are on the anniversary date of the trade, did the Hurricanes or Wild benefit more from the transaction?

Hot start for Niederreiter

In search of a goal, the Hurricanes tried to beat the Swiss winger, a former fifth overall choice in 2010 by the Wild. Niederreiter had three consecutive seasons of more than 20 goals in Minnesota before the 2017-18 injury-ridden season. It was the first season since signing his five-year, $ 26.25 million contract, which he signed after scoring a career high of 57 points in 2016-2017.

Nino Niederreiter with nature (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Finally in good health to start 2018-19, Niederreiter had a disappointing start with the Wild and could never find his rhythm. It took Niederreiter 15 games to score his first goal of the season, even when Minnesota went 9-4-2 in that period. In total, he scored nine goals in 46 games before being transferred to the Hurricanes on January 17, 2019.

Joining a new team that desperately needed his scoring skills, Niederreiter was rejuvenated. In the last 36 games of the season, he scored 14 goals and 30 points while playing alongside Sebastian Aho and Justin Williams. The emergence of this first line has been a blessing for Aho in particular, whose previous teammates Michael Ferland and Brock McGinn did not have the finishing touches provided by Niederreiter.

Carolina Hurricanes, Nino Niederreiter (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stimulated by the arrival of Niederreiter, the Hurricanes scored a streak of 24-10-2 to end the season in a wildcard Eastern Conference position. They even shocked the league by winning their first two playoff rounds. But the newcomer who had been hot since he put on the Hurricane badge remained silent – in 15 playoff games, Niederreiter had only one goal and three assists.

The grass was no greener for Rask

Rask’s trip to Minnesota after five seasons and the change in Carolina was not as smooth as a transition. In fact, since joining the Wild, Rask has yet to show any of the offensive capabilities he has displayed in previous years with the Hurricanes.

After a 48-point season in 2015-2016, then general manager Ron Francis signed a $ 24 million, six-year contract with Rask. Like Niederreiter, Rask failed after winning a multi-year contract after a career season. In September 2018, he injured his fingers and never seemed to regain his scoring touch, which ultimately led to his departure from the Hurricanes.

Former Hurricane Victor Rask (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rask was a fourth line center near the end of his Hurricane tenure, and it was a similar role he played during his 365 days with the Wild. While Niederreiter immediately flourished in Carolina, Rask’s difficulties worsened with his new team. In 56 career games with the Wild, Rask has scored just six goals and seven assists. He plays only 10:12 per game this season, the lowest in his career.

Making sense of trade

The Hurricanes claimed a place in the playoffs and, with the acquisition of Niederreiter, achieved that goal. But for the Wild, the philosophy of then managing director Paul Fenton was different. The Wild chased the playoffs in the middle of a semi-reconstruction, while sporting some of the ugliest contracts in the league – those of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter among them. Perhaps Niederreiter’s disturbing regression could add to their future financial turmoil, the Wild traded it as a precaution.

The acquisition of Rask saves Minnesota $ 1.25 million a year, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good contract, and that doesn’t mean it was a good deal. Fourth-line centers demand wages in the range of $ 1-2 million, and Rask, 26, earns twice as much.

Victor Rask, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

His youth and his ability to play in the middle were possible draws in Fenton, with the best centers of the Wild Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu now in the category of 35 years and over. Unfortunately, Rask has not done enough to prove that he is capable of six minutes in the middle, and this is indicated by his ice time. He’s solid defensively and can go up and down in the lineup, but it’s still an overpayment with which the Wild will be stuck for the next three seasons.

Niederreiter falls in Caroline

Back in Carolina, the business paid immediate dividends for the Hurricanes, but they didn’t get the production they hoped for with Niederreiter this season. Last season’s cold streak in the playoffs continued until 2019-20, and although he may not be behind his teammates, Niederreiter’s poor score and poor discipline weighed on his value. With six goals, 15 assists and 80 shots in 47 games, he is on track for some of the lowest totals in his career, excluding his rookie campaign. He also imposed 16 minor penalties this season on one of the most penalized teams in the league.

Nino Niederreiter, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, with Williams returning to the table and only 12 places available for 13 attackers, Niederreiter, 27, could find himself without a chair once the music stopped. He was demoted to the Hurricanes’ fourth row in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, indicating that head coach Rod Brind’Amour also pondered Niederreiter’s ineffectiveness.

The Hurricanes have the luxury of multiple players on friendly contracts, which – for now – leaves room for Niederreiter’s oversized course. It’s a stark contrast to the situation the Wild will face in the next few years, which may have prompted Fenton to move at the time. Again, this was also one of the decisions that ultimately led to his dismissal after only a year as GM.

While both players have undoubtedly underperformed, the balance still tips in favor of the Hurricanes. If Niederreiter can find his game, be hungry and get out of the hex whose shooting percentage is delayed at 7.8%, he has the possibility of regaining his scoring status of 20 goals in the top six of the Hurricanes until ‘to his contract expires in 2023.