Mexico City: Four armed men shot nine people in a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.

Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said the attack left two other people injured at the end of Monday.

The attackers were apparently looking for specific targets, but subsequently opened fire on customers. Two of the victims were 17 and 18 years old.

The attack took place on Monday in the city of Uruapan, where on Friday armed men attacked a municipal police patrol, killing one officer and injuring two others.

Peat wars between the drug cartels Jalisco and Viagras, as well as predecessors, have been bleeding the city for several years.

In August, Jalisco cartel cannons left nine bodies hanging on an overpass, with seven corpses hacked and dumped by the nearby road. A little further were three bodies, for a total of 19.

They hung a banner on the viaduct that threatened the Viagras.

