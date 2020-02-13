Nine injured after an LPG gas leak caused a fire in Kandivali’s house

Mumbai: Nine people, including a 10-year-old boy, were burned when fire broke out and LPG leaked in a house in Vikas Mandal, Kandivali (east) in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The victims were Mehul Surti (30), Devyani Surti (46), Jayesh Sutar (30), Nishant Panchal (10), Sandeep Kanade (28), Sharda Kanade (56) and Omkar Chile (18) Divesh Patel (22) identified) and Rajesh Dubala (40).

All injured were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Of the nine injuries, four: Mehul, Devyani, Jayesh and Nishant, who had suffered minor injuries, received basic treatment and were released. Another five people are now being treated with 35 to 45 percent burns. The condition of the victims is stable, according to the resident on duty at Shatabdi Hospital.

The fire was also brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade team.

However, this is the second LPG gas leak in the city within 12 hours. Six people were reportedly injured after an LPG leak triggered an explosion in a house in a claw in Bandra East on Wednesday evening.