Nikon Z50 APS-C mirrorless camera comes to India at Rs 72,995, with two new lenses

Nikon has finally launched its first crop-sensor mirrorless camera in India, after the Nikon Z50 was introduced to the world market in October 2019. The Z50 was introduced in India at an introductory price of Rs 72,995 for the body only, while the two kits included one with the 16-50 mm f / 3.5-6.3 lens and the other with the last and the 50-250 mm f / 4.5- 6.3 lens. Both lenses were announced alongside the Z50 when it was introduced worldwide and will also be sold separately in India. The Z50 is the first mirrorless camera from Nikon with an APS-C sensor, after the two full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z6 and Z7, which were previously introduced in India.

Regarding the features, specifications and possibilities, the Nikon Z50 has an APS-C sensor of 20.9 megapixels that is based on the same sensor as in the Nikon D7500. This is further combined with the Nikon Expeed 6 image processor and borrows a similar autofocus mechanism from the mirrorless cameras from the Z series. It also comes with a face and eye detection mode, along with continuous subject tracking that should help with videography. The Nikon Z50 has a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200 and is also supplied with a RAW file converter in the camera.

Nikon also advertises the Z50 as a camera for those who do not yet identify themselves as a photographer, and to adjust that, comes with two easy-to-photograph, creative preset modes that are characteristic of Nikon. In the field of videography, the Nikon Z50 can photograph up to 4K UHD with 30 fps, or alternately with 1080p Full HD at 120 fps. Just like its competitors in this segment, the Sony a6400 and the Fujifilm X-T30, the Nikon Z50 does not come with internal stabilization either, but fortunately optical stabilization is offered with the two new lenses that have been added to the camera portfolio. Other performance elements are auto focus in low light at -4EV and continuous shooting with up to 11 fps.

Both new lenses launched alongside the Nikon Z50 are from the larger Z-mount, and are priced at Rs 26,450 for the 16-50 mm, and Rs 31,450 for the 50-250 mm telephoto zoom. Although these contribute to the considerably smaller collection of Z-mount Nikon lenses, Nikon also has a new adapter for its F lenses to work with its Z-series cameras. However, users who want to use their older Nikon lenses with the new camera must purchase the adapter separately because it is not included. Nikon now offers a 64GB Class 10 SDXC memory card, along with a Jealiot camera bag for buyers of the Nikon Z50.

