Nikon D6 Flaship DSLR launched with 14 fps continuous shooting, 105 All-Cross AF points

Nikon has done its hard this year with the launch of the Nikon D6. The flagship DSLR is a colossal species, and remains in the same tone as its predecessor, the Nikon D5, but with a number of improvements. The Nikon D6 costs a whopping Rs 5.19.995, which is at odds with its long-time rival, the equally extreme and capable Canon EOS 1D X Mark III. To convince users of its ability, the Nikon D6 returns to the flagship DSLR game with a full-frame CMOS sensor of 20.8 megapixels, maximum continuous shooting speed of 14 fps (10.5 fps with exposure lock) and 105 all-frame, all cross-type autofocus points.

The main pitch of Nikon with the camera lies in the recording speed and improved autofocus points, where each AF point can be selected individually. The camera also states that it can photograph up to ISO 102,400, which would greatly benefit photography in low light. Nikon has also stated that its Expeed 6 image processor is linked to new algorithms for adjusting white balance and detecting accurate skin tones, which is interesting to try out in the wild. In addition, the Nikon D6 features an improved optical viewfinder that offers a 0.72x magnification of the subject and covers 100 percent of the image for better selection of the viewfinder focus.

For comparison: the reported Canon specifications for the EOS 1D X Mark III are considerably higher. These include 155 cross-type autofocus points in a 191-point Dual Pixel AF system, peak continuous shooting with up to 20 fps, and up to 5.5K on-camera video recording, as well as uncoated 4K videos with 60 fps. For comparison: the video capabilities of the Nikon D6 reach a peak of 4K 30 fps, without affecting the sensor. Nikon has also pronounced with a local LAN port for faster RAW file transfer speeds, which can also be important for professional artists. The Nikon D6 still only supports XQD and CF Express memory cards and comes with a dual card slot.

For those of you who were waiting for it, the Nikon D6 is now available for purchase in India. The camera has retained its overall design and ergonomics, which was pretty decent considering the size and most of the overall camera.

