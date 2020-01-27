Nikolas Cruz appears in court for an attack by the prison guards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz went to court on Monday for another case accusing him of assaulting a prison guard.

Cruz is charged with four crimes related to his alleged attack on the guard in November 2018.

The authorities said Cruz hit Sgt. Ray Beltran wrestled him to the ground and took his stun gun.

“The accused jumps at the sergeant, hits him, pulls the sergeant, pulls him to the ground, and finally tries to remove a taser that was strapped to the sergeant’s side during the fight,” said Prosecutor Maria Schneider.

The defense lawyer representing Cruz is reportedly looking for video evidence of the incident.

The defense team also said the MP refused to answer questions about a DUI arrest in Seattle last March.

According to the Seattle police, 42-year-old Beltran had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, almost double the legal limit.

Prosecutors said the defense is simply trying to stop something irrelevant by solving a problem.

