Nikola Mirotic, Barcelona survives Valencia – EuroLeague Round 23 Roundup

Nikola Mirotic scored the game-deciding two-handed and handed Barcelona on the road the 76:77 victory over Valencia.

The Catalans returned from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter (68:53) and won 8:24 against their opponents to seal the deal.

Barcelona improved to 17: 6 and is still second overall, while Valencia is now 11: 12.

Crvena Zvezda lost 11 points at the end of the third quarter (46: 57), but prevailed 32: 16 and defeated Panathinaikos in Belgrade (78: 73).

The Serbs improved to 10-13 and lost four games. On the other hand, the “Greens” dropped to 13-10.

In Tel-Aviv, Maccabi rose from 13 points behind (34-47) to Edge Khimki (80-77) and ended a losing streak of two games.

The Israelis now have a 15-8 record, while the Muscovites are at 9-14.

Fenerbahce continued his impressive comeback, defeating Zenit Saint Petersburg (68-73) for his fourth straight win on the road.

The Turks have won for the sixth time in the last seven games and are now 11th and 12th in the overall standings when it comes to Armani Milano and Valencia.

On the other hand, the Russians stayed on the ground with a 7-16 record.