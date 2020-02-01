Nike Vaporfly shoes are not banned, regardless of how many rivals may have wanted

The World Athletics sports director has determined that the Nike Vaporfly shoes, which have been dragged into controversy because they are considerably better than anything the rivals make, will not be banned. The Nike Vaporfly is not only not banned from the Olympic Games, but has received the label from World Athletics. This statement comes at a time when many believe that running shoes with the Nike Vaporfly technology, including the Vaporfly Next%, can improve marathon times by one to two minutes for top athletes wearing them.

The rule changes approved by the World Athletics Council now say: “The sole must not be thicker than 40 mm.” In addition, “the shoe must not contain more than one rigid embedded plate or knife (of any material) that covers the entire length runs or only part of the length of the shoe. The plate may consist of more than one part, but those parts must lie consecutively in one plane (not stacked or parallel) and must not overlap. World Athletics also says that for rivals trying to match their shoes with the Nike Vaporfly (or any other shoe that is at the top of the technology at all times), it should be made available to consumers in the store to buy. Otherwise it is considered a prototype. “From 30 April 2020, every shoe must be able to be purchased by an athlete on the open retail market (online or in the store) for a period of four months before it can be used in competition. If a shoe is not openly available to everyone, it is considered a prototype and its use in competitions is not allowed, ”the new rules clarify.

The first Vaporfly shoes were introduced in 2016 and, by the way, were worn that year by the first three finishers in the Rio Olympic men’s marathon. The Vaporfly shoes have a new midsole foam called Pebax, which is lighter but more robust. The integrated carbon fiber plate, which together with the condensed and thick midsole provides the kind of forward push that shaves off your lap for a few seconds.

A quick glance at some of the records that the Nike Vaporfly has recorded ensure a rather interesting reading. It was December 2016 when Nike announced the Breaking2 project. At the time, Nike wanted to break the 2-hour barrier for marathon runs, which meant that the then world record time of 2:02:57 men had to be surpassed by no less than 3 percent. Nike decided to look at everything needed to make a running shoe, including the materials, design, engineering and even the smallest improvements needed to achieve that goal. In May 2017, the Breaking2 project came close to what it wanted to achieve: Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge ended an event at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Italy, at 2:00:25 a.m. on the clock. In the same week, Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei set a new world record in the women’s event in the Chicago marathon in 2019 and beat the old 81 seconds. She also wears the Nike Vaporfly.

Sports scientist Ross Tucker believes that the physical energy that Kipchoge needed for his 2: 01.39 world record time in a marathon in Vienna last year while wearing the Nike Vaporfly shoes was equivalent to a 2.03 marathon time in other running shoes

Strava, the global social network for athletes, has previously said that the median finish time of the marathon for runners in the Vaporfly Next% was 8.7% faster than runners with the next fastest shoe, the Adidas Boston – that’s a lifetime on the job. If you want the standard for running shoes, look no further.

You can buy the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% in stores for around R.999. Nike’s market share in running shoes reached a record high last year, and many of them could be due to the sale of Vaporfly shoes in stores. The Motley Fool reports that running shoes are a $ 13 billion market that is expected to grow by 5% annually over the next 5 years – and Nike now already holds 51% of the market, while Asics is a distant second with a market share of 15% and Adidas is third with around 6% market share.

