Nike unveils new jersey designs for Nigerian national teams

Nike launched the 2020 Nigeria jerseys named “Swoosh” on Wednesday.

The giant kit manufacturers also released designs for the United States and South Korea.

These are the jerseys that the Super Eagles will wear to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

The new jerseys follow the designs of Naija, which came onto the market before the 2018 World Cup and achieved record-breaking sales figures.

A statement on the Nike News website states: “The numerous associations that wear the Swoosh each have a unique history and culture.

“In 2020, their distinctive attributes will be celebrated with very differentiated collections.

“Building on the insights from the successful 2018 Nigeria collection, Nike undertook deep cultural dives and worked with each association to ensure that the designs really caught on.

“From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, every team looks different,” it continues. “Unlike templates, the Nike designers had 65 chassis options available that included cutouts, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc.”