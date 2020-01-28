Nike Suspects Suspect of Online Sale of Kobe Bryant Products In An Effort To Control Sellers

Roommates, Kobe Bryant’s legacy is so special to his family, loved ones, and fans that he has inspired so much! Unfortunately, some people are finding ways to profit from other people’s trauma, and Nike is trying to prevent that from happening.

According to ESPN, Nike has decided to remove all Kobe-related items from the Nike.com store. So far, the only product to appear in search of a purple and yellow Nike gift card with the Lakers logo.

The company has reportedly made the decision in an attempt to control how Kobe products buy and sell for their own benefit. They prefer that sellers not stock Kobe products and sell them at crazy prices online.

“Across the company, Bryant’s imprint is displayed, with the gravity of his death weighing heavily on the entire Nike office space,” ESPN reports. “Bryant is more than a Nike-recommended athlete; has been a true partner in workin alongside executives, designers, developers and employees throughout Swoosh’s corporate structure since joining the company in 2003.”

We ask that you continue to send your love and support to the Bryant family during this time.

